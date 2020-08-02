Drake's feuds aren't limited to his city or even North America, for that matter. The release of "Only You Freestyle" with Headie One made headlines after many perceived that Drake took shots at Kanye West and Pusha T. It's to be expected to some degree but in recent times, many started taking note that Drizzy possibly fired shots at a dancehall legend. "With Pop Skull in Gaza, but not that Gaza, but still it's a mazza/ N***as want peace like Cassava/ But we let bridge dem burn like grabba," he raps on the record.

A perceived shot at Mavado who had a major feud with Vybz Kartel throughout the 2000s known as Gully vs. Gaza, Vado came back at Drake's neck on Instagram and then with his surprise diss track, "Enemy Lines." "You are not from Dancehall/You have no Power in Dancehall n everybody know who introduce you to Dancehall so don’t feel like you can come disrespect Gully take that out you brain n don’t dweet again," Vado said in response.

Vado isn't necessarily wrong in his criticism of Drake, especially since they were once friends. Popcaan is an OVO artist, though, who once came up under Vybz Kartel wing. And even with the World Boss behind bars, he made sure to chime in on the feud. Taking to IG, Vybz Kartel shared a clip of the "Only You Freestyle" with the caption, "Where is the dis?" along with a Jamaican and Canadian flag. Shortly after, he shared a video from Drake's interview with Nardwuar where the Canadian rapper calls for Vybz' freedom. Check out both clips below.