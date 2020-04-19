Many have called for Vybz Kartel's freedom over the years but that has not been enough for the dancehall legend's release from prison. He was sentenced to life in prison for his role in the murder of Clive "Lizard" Williams. Though he's made numerous attempts to appeal the sentence, he was recently denied his bid at the beginning of April. However, he did receive a bit of good news a few weeks later.



Scott Gries/Getty Images

The Jamaican Observer reports that Vybz Kartel scored a win in court this week when it was determined that he would be eligible for parole earlier than expected. Though it won't be any time soon, it was ruled that he would be eligible for parole in 32 years and six months instead of 35 years.

"The trial judge fell in error by not taking into account the time spent in reprimand, which is a breach of principle. So, I am pleased that the court has decided to reduce the sentences by two-and-a-half years," Bert Samuels, attorney for Vybz Kartel's co-defendant Shawn Storm said.

Despite the good news, it still means that the dancehall legend, who turned 44-years-old behind bars, will be released in 2046 when he is 70-years-old.

Even though Vybz is behind bars, he's blessed us with a ton of music. Earlier this year, he released his latest album, To Tanisha.

