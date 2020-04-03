Vybz Kartel fans might be able to celebrate amidst this awful coronavirus outbreak.

Back in 2014, the dancehall superstar was sentenced to life for the murder of Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams. According to reports, in 2011 Clive was murdered at Kartel’s residency, after stealing two guns from the reggae sensation. Despite a body never being found, Kartel’s mobile messages provided more than enough detail for conviction. The messages read, “Tween me an u a chop we chop up the bwoy Lizard fine fine. Yeah man a mince meat dat … As long as u live dem can never find him.”

Despite the convictions, Vybz Kartel, real name Adidja Palmer, has maintained his innocence and claimed he’s interested in appealing his conviction. Before the appeal was read at 9:30am on April 3rd, Palmer’s defense lawyer Valerie Nieta-Robertson expressed her thoughts spiritedly on social media. Robertson stated that as a result of Palmer’s release that fans celebrate at least 3 feet away, maintaining social distancing.

"As the SENIOR Lawyer on the Case and the attorney who represents Adidjah Palmer alongside QC Tom Finson . I only ask one favor, tomorrow please celebrate atleast 3 FT apart in your homes along with Other#covid-19 Stipulations. Dont come on the streets#TanAhYuhYaad." Aside from her enforcements, Robertson also expressed her confidence and excitement for Kartel’s release. Despite her best intentions, however, Kartel lost his appeal this morning. His murder charge will be sticking with him for a bit longer, at the very least.

Kartel's lawyers, following the losing verdict, shared a message of encouragement on her twitter nonetheless.

