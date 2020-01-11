Vybz Kartel Is On A "Rocket To Da Moon"

Vybz Kartel may be serving life in prison, but he's still dropping dope music. The Dancehall vet released To Tanesha this past week, reminding the world that he's still nice. "Rocket To Da Moon" is a standout single on the album. The instrumental knocks, causing the bass in your car or home to rattle with intention. Wavering synths give the beat a pop-like vibe and the catchy hook will be stuck in your head after just one listen.

Kartel sings about a lover that is out of this world, using fun melodies that wrap around the percussions perfectly. "Rocket To Da Moon" is ready for radio success, but isn't too poppy to wash out the dancehall vibes. Kartel has a banger on his hands.

Quotable Lyrics

Yuh put mi heart pon rocket to di moon

Ah like ah painting inna di Louvre, couldn' move

Sumn like, supersonic interstellar flight

Outta target, outta sight