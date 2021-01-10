Vybz Kartel Enlists His Kids For "Dancehall Royalty"

There may never be a solid answer as to how Vybz Kartel maintains a grip on dancehall from behind bars. The dancehall megastar is currently in prison for the murder of Clive "Lizard" Williams, though he's continuously proclaimed his innocence. Last fall, he was granted level to take his case to UK's Privy Council to appeal his conviction.

Though the chances of Vybz Kartel being released from prison are slim, he continues to make sure his presence is felt in Jamaica and across the globe. This weekend, he shared a new EP titled, Dancehall Royalty that features his kids, Sikka Rhymes, Renee 6:30, and UTG. Though five-songs in length, Vybz Kartel turns his latest release into a family affair.

Check out Vybz Kartel's new project below.