Vybz Kartel Delivers "3 Little Birds"

Aron A.
October 12, 2021 20:07
3 Little Birds
Vybz Kartel

Vybz Kartel shares his latest single, "3 Little Birds."


In the world of hip-hop, we witnessed Gucci Mane maintain a firm grip on the streets, even while he was locked up. The rapper was released plenty of mixtapes and songs during his incarceration which undoubtedly set him up for success once he was released. It's a template similar to Vybz Kartel's who remains delivering anthems from behind bars more frequently than most other dancehall artists. 

Miami Carnival may have just passed but in the midst of it, Vybz Kartel made sure to come through with some brand new heat that would ring out throughout the festivities. He dropped off his new single, "3 Little Birds" over the weekend. The single is an upbeat record that's meant to get the dancefloor spicy as Vybz Kartel details his bedroom activities.

Quotable Lyrics
Everyday yuh richer, hotter dan every temperature
Pose, anuh clothes bring yuh off, you bring off clothes
Love yuh, impy skimpy when yuh pussy expose

