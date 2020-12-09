Vory Unleashes Self-Titled Project Ft. Meek Mill, BEAM & More

Vory's had his hands in some of the biggest records of the past few years. He's earned two Grammy nomination for his work on Drake's Scorpion as well as Jay-Z and Beyonce's The Carters project. Most recently, he made an appearance on Meek Mill's Quarantine Pack on two songs.

Now, he's back in action with his latest project, VORY. The self-titled project is a 15-song effort that puts Vory front and center after years of putting in work behind the scenes. The rappe enlists a slew of artists for the project such as Starrah and Beam. Meek Mill also returns the favor on the project with his appearance "Ain't It Funny" which was released alongside an accompanying visual.

Check out Vory's brand new project below.