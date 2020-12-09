mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Vory Unleashes Self-Titled Project Ft. Meek Mill, BEAM & More

Aron A.
December 09, 2020 14:21
332 Views
20
2
CoverCover

VORY
Vory

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Vory releases his brand new self-titled project ft. Meek Mill, Starrah, and more.


Vory's had his hands in some of the biggest records of the past few years. He's earned two Grammy nomination for his work on Drake's Scorpion as well as Jay-Z and Beyonce's The Carters project. Most recently, he made an appearance on Meek Mill's Quarantine Pack on two songs.

Now, he's back in action with his latest project, VORY. The self-titled project is a 15-song effort that puts Vory front and center after years of putting in work behind the scenes. The rappe enlists a slew of artists for the project such as Starrah and Beam. Meek Mill also returns the favor on the project with his appearance "Ain't It Funny" which was released alongside an accompanying visual.

Check out Vory's brand new project below. 

2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Vory Unleashes Self-Titled Project Ft. Meek Mill, BEAM & More
20
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject