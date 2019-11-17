During week 4 of the regular season, Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict was suspended for the rest of the season after a brutal hit on Colts tight end Jack Doyle. The lengthy suspension was nothing new for Burfict who has had a reputation of being a dirty player. Burfict spoke with the Athletic this week to comment on Myles Garrett's suspension.

"The NFL had to suspend somebody for that last night, since that wasn't a football act," Burfict told The Athletic. "My suspension was a football act. I was hitting somebody. I wasn't taking a helmet off and swinging it at somebody."

"I don't want them to see that," Burfict said. "Because that's not what I do. That's not part of football. I hit people on the field during the game. And they say that's dirty, yeah, whatever. I get hit, too, during the games, so don't complain. It's football, bro."

Burfict also had some strong words for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell: "I met Roger Goodell in New York, and he was a total bitch," Burfict said. "He was a bitch. He didn't let anybody speak. He rushed us in and out of the meeting. The meeting was bullshit. He already had the suspension in his hand."