Free-agent linebacker Vontaze Burfict has been arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge in Clark County. He last played for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2019.

Icon Sportswire / Getty Images

Burfict’s bond was reportedly set at $1,000 and he was released Saturday. ESPN reports that no information has been given regarding the details of the incident which led to his arrest; however, a hearing case has been scheduled for Monday.

During Week 4 of the 2019 season against the Indianapolis Colts, Burfict was ejected for a hit on tight end Jack Doyle, which resulted in him being suspended for the remainder of the year. He was not signed prior to the 2020 NFL season.

"Vontaze has spent the entire offseason studying and learning the proper code of conduct for participation in the NFL," Burfict's agent Peter Schaffer told NFL Network in February. "He has watched tape, talked with coaches and NFL experts, doing everything he can to conform his passionate play to the rules of the NFL. This is a serious issue not only for Vontaze but all players, and he is serious about doing things the right way and being a leader in playing football the right way."

Burfict is just 29-years-old but his reputation as a dirty player has prevented him from making a roster.

