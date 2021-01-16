After reports surfaced that Von Miller was in trouble with the law, his ex-fiancée Megan Denise has come forward to set the record straight about their relationship. The former couple made headlines days ago after Me'Gan shared screenshots of their texts and DM conversations where she claims that the NFL player wished death upon their unborn child. Megan is reportedly pregnant and told the world that Von wished that she would suffer a miscarriage.

Earlier today (January 14), we previously reported on the enigmatic news regarding Miller. It was only shared that there was an investigation taking place in Colorado, but details have been held under lock and key. Rumors soon surfaced that Megan may somehow be involved, and she took to her Instagram Story to deny speculative gossip.

"In light of recent media reports regarding my relationship with Von, I feel that I need to address a couple of things," wrote Megan. "First and foremost, at no point in our relationship was there any type of physical abuse or violence by Von, whatsoever. For anyone to say otherwise, or to speculate such, is wrong."

"With regards to my social media posts, a part was misconstrued and taken out of context," she added. "(PA) I do regret making a private situation public, and in doing so, bringing unwanted attention to both Von and myself. Von and I are excited to be welcoming our baby into the world, and are committed to raising our child with love and compassion, together as a family. Sincerely, Megan Denise."

According to TMZ, the Denver Broncos have stated that they are "aware of the investigation and working on obtaining more information on the matter."

[via]