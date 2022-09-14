Von Miller had a solid season last year as he was able to go from the Denver Broncos to the Los Angeles Rams. This led to Miller's second Super Bowl of his career as he got to play with the best team in the league. Paired with Aaron Donald, the Rams' defensive line was pretty well unstoppable, and it was truly a sight to see.

In the offseason, Miller opted to go to Buffalo where he is now playing for yet another Super Bowl contender. The Cowboys had offered Miller a deal and for the most part, that is where he wanted to go. Unfortunately, they didn't offer enough, and Miller went to the Bills.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

This week, Miller went on his show called The Von Cast where he spoke about the first week of NFL football. Of course, the Bills had an amazing week, and Miller decided to show his bias by claiming that his quarterback, Josh Allen, will win MVP this year. Allen was always considered to be an MVP candidate, but to claim he's going to win after just one week is pretty wild.

Let us know who you think will win MVP this year, in the comments down below.