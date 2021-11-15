Just a couple of weeks ago, the Los Angeles Rams traded for Von Miller, who has been out with an ankle injury. The Denver Broncos felt like it was finally time to part ways with the linebacker, and now, the Rams will have an extra weapon on defense who can complement Aaron Donald. Since acquiring Miller, he has yet to start a game with the team, as he still tries to take his time rehabbing that ankle.

On Monday, the Rams are set to take on the San Francisco 49ers and it is going to be a big game as Odell Beckham Jr. will be making his debut with the team. Some fans have been wondering whether or not Miller would make his debut as well, and as it turns out, it's a very strong possibility.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Miller has been a full participant at practice and while he has been considered "questionable" for tonight, people around the team are saying he will, indeed, play. Of course, this could change if anything drastic were to happen, although, at this juncture, Rams fans should expect Miller to make his debut.

Needless to say, the Rams are looking stacked right now, and there has never been a more exciting time to be a Rams fan.