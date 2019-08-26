MTV has made a habit of disclosing the contents of the swag bags that they send their celebrity guests home with. Much talk and awe has surrounded the extravagant swag bags that major award shows tend to dole out. The 2019 Grammy's bag was rumored to be worth an estimated $30,000. Even though it can be incredibly frustrating to think of all these already financially fortunate people being gifted even more luxury products, it's hard to fight the urge to find out what could possibly amount to such exorbitant costs. While the value of the 2019 VMAs swag bag was not shared, a breakdown was given of all that items included (and you can guestimate accordingly that it wasn't cheap):

• New World CBD’s all-natural CBD lotion can be applied as needed for topical relief and is ideal for larger sections of the body, with the combination of CBD and colloidal gold having phenomenal applications as well as the potential to stimulate cellular growth while improving function of the nervous system.

• Hasbro- The MR. POTATO HEAD MOVIN’ LIPS electronic interactive talking toy features more than 40 phrases and 4 parodies to popular songs, just attached his mouth and press the buttons to hear his lips synchronize to funny phrases and wacky songs including a parody of the song "Lips Are Movin" by Meghan Trainor!

• Jazwares- The 7” Fortnite Battle Bus Drone by Jazwares, first revealed at Fortnite World Cup by Epic Games, lets you choose where you’re droppin’ IRL as the set includes lights & sounds, a remote controller, and a micro USB cable to make recharging easier!

• Ashley HomeStore- Ashley HomeStore is the #1 furniture and mattress store in North America and our Home Décor section is your one-stop-shop for all of the things that make a house a home.

• BeTini Spirits- Premium-crafted, Award-Winning Cocktails.

• Carter Beauty by Marissa Carter- If the Carter Beauty by Marissa Carter warm velvet 18-shade eyeshadow palette doesn’t inspire you to create your own make-up masterpiece, nothing will as it features rusty-browns, rustic reds and shimmering plums.

• Caskata- Strikingly graphic, the Marrakech mug from Caskata draws inspiration from the markets of Morocco and the bold patterns of the beautiful ceramics piled high, and is made by hand of high-fired porcelain in their studios in Massachusetts.

• COUP is a private collection of craft champagne which celebrates the creative culture of musicians, artists and entrepreneurs; they are hand crafted, hand painted, hand assembled and feature a personalized caption - no two bottles are remotely similar.

• EXTRA Refreshers gum is the first-ever soft chew added to the EXTRA® Gum portfolio. Bursting with intense freshness, the new soft chew comes in three exciting flavors: Spearmint, Polar Ice and Tropical Mist.

• Helen Ficalora- Helen Ficalora Love Necklace sterling silver on sterling silver chain.

• High Beauty- Give your skin a high five with our high five cannabis facial moisturizer which will calm, balance, protect, hydrate and replenish your skin.

• Invitation Consultants- Your online destination for custom invitations, stationery and office gifts.

• Jade Leaf Matcha’s new Matcha Latte Infusions blend functional ingredients and adaptogens into premium CCOF certified organic Japanese matcha, providing green tea nutrients and calm, focused energy for an upgraded daily beverage.

• Little Words Project is the original one word bracelet that promotes self-love and kindness for females of all ages.

• The Luxe Bag Care Acrylic Handbag Hanger supports your bags' straps, maintaining shape and integrity, while keeping sides crease free - Protect - Organize - Display

• Orá Rx Skincare- The Orá Rx calming balm is medical grade skincare that is formulated by renowned Los Angeles Plastic & Reconstructive surgeon Dr. Elliot Hirsch to soothe and rejuvenate damaged skin such as post-surgery or laser, sunburned skin, or even as an aftershave.

• Rythmia Life Advancement Center in Costa Rica- Transformational wellness resort that incorporates yoga, breathwork, farm to-table meals and massage.

• Samsara Luggage - The Samsara smart carry-on gets you as excited about traveling as you are for the destination with top of the line tech-savvy features and a luxurious design that represents a whole new class of traveler.