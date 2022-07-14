DJ Vlad is settling any rumors that he had any involvement in the legal issues between Boosie Badazz and Bleu. Last week, Bleu called out Vlad for apparently stirring the pot every time Boosie sat down for an interview. Ultimately, he suggested that Vlad's interviews caused the rift with Boosie.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Vlad broke down the timeline of the issue, beginning with Bleu's first interview where he described the paperwork with Boosie in their label deal. Fast forward to 2021, and Bleu claimed that he was never "technically" signed to Boosie, which the BR rapper explained left him feeling a type of way. "By this time, Bleu has blown up and recent got a feature from Drake. In this interview, Bleu now changes his story and says that he never 'technically' signed to Boosie," Vlad tweeted.

"It's now July 2022 and Boosie is still saying that he never got the money from Yung Bleu and now he has to handle it legally," he wrote, noting that Bleu was describing $9M record deals in the wake of Drake's remix of "You're Mines Still."

"VladTV interviews aren't the reason Boosie taking Yung Bleu to court. Boosie not getting the money that Boosie feels he is owed is why Boosie is taking Yung Bleu to court. And if you know one thing about Boosie, you know that he's about his money," he continued.

Most recently, Boosie broke down his business dealings with Bleu who is being managed by his brother. "Him and my brother, they fucked me, man," Boosie said. "They didn't have to do this, Vlad. I would've took them anywhere they wanted to go. I would've took them anywhere they wanted to go but they just did this shit and he knew he was wrong. If he said that in the interview -- man, Bleu knew he was signed to me. I was pissed off," he continued, revealing that he accepted it because he wanted to see Bleu succeed regardless.