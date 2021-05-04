Just when Khloé Kardashian thought her cheating scandal days with Tristan Thompson were a thing of the past, she's once again confronted with new allegations. The infamous 2019 incident involving Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson was the hot topic for most of the year and resulted in broken friendships and the end of a relationship. There were rumors that Tristan and Khloé had reignited their romance but neither party would comment on the status of their relationship.

After a new woman has recently surfaced online with stories of how she was "entangled" with Tristan while he has been with Khloé, she returned to share a screenshot showing that Khloé reached out to her. Once again, the spotlight is on the reality television mogul and her sports star beau. Vivica A. Fox and her Cocktails with Queens co-hosts popped up on their series with a message for Khloé.

"It's time for Khloé to stop being a damn doormat for Tristan," said Vivica. "First of all, you are a Kardashian, girl. I'm sure it's plenty of brothas lining up. They all just wanna take a trip, you know what I mean... At this point, do you really want this kind of man to be a parental father figure to your children? The fact that he can't even respect mama?"

"What foundation are you on, period?" Later, Vivica added that Khloé "has to learn" how to get things together and said, "You are d*ck-matizied," a play on the word "hypnotized." There was a resounding sense of agreement on social media as people targeted Tristan for allegedly cheating and Khloé for sticking by her man's side. Check out the clip below.