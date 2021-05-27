The subtle shade by Jamira Haines was not missed by Vivica Fox. The actress has been making headlines this week after clips of her VladTV interview went viral. In two videos, Vivica spoke about her relationship with 50 Cent back in 2003. Over the years, the ex-couple has traded words about their romance, often arguing with one another, but when Fox recently called Fif "the love of her life," Haines, 50 Cent's girlfriend who is also known as "Cuban Link," slid in TheShadeRoom's comments with a brief message.

"Aww [violin emoji][smiling face emoji with hearts]," Haines remarked. It wasn't much, but it caught Fox's attention and she took to her Instagram Story with a response.



Evan Agostini / Staff / Getty Images

"Well! This is getting good cause I tried to post 3 times on @ShadeRoom [thinking emoji]," Vivica wrote. "Now @_Cuban_Link what that clip didn't show was that I said he now has a hawt gurlfiend & Im happy 4 him! So stay in ya bag boo dont get nervous! Im good! [wink emoji][tongue out money emoji][queen emoji]."

Fox even dropped her location in Hollywood, California, and tagged a friend to co-sign. "Am I lying?" Meanwhile, 50 Cent hasn't been involved in the online drama because he's currently enjoying a basketball game. Check it out below.



Instagram