Vivica A. Fox recalled meeting former President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, while on Celebrity Apprentice, and says that she made a racist comment towards her. Fox discussed the incident with Andy Cohen in his series For Real: The Story of Reality TV.

“I’ll never forget that when I did Celebrity Apprentice and Ivanka Trump, she said, ‘Wow, you speak very well,’” the Empire star recalled.

“No, Andy. I hate to say it,” Fox continued. “I don’t think she knew at the time that she was insulting us. I really think that she thought she was complimenting us. That it was like, ‘Oh, wow, you guys are intelligent.’”

“I don’t think she knows now,” responded Cohen.

He added: “Think of the layers and layers of white people that saw a cut of that show and aired it and they said, ‘Oh, this is great.’”



Fox's appearance on Celebrity Apprentice came in 2015, one year prior to Trump's Presidential election.

