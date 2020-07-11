Vivica A. Fox, who played Vernita Green in Kill Bill: Vol. 1, says she could see Quentin Tarantino making a third installment in the series, this time starring Zendaya.

A potential Kill Bill: Vol. 3 has been rumored to follow Green's daughter, Nikki, who seeks revenge on the Bride. “I’ve already got the whole mythology," Tarantino Entertainment Weekly in a 2004 interview. "Sofie Fatale will get all of Bill’s money. She’ll raise Nikki, who’ll take on the Bride. Nikki deserves her revenge every bit as much as the Bride deserved hers.”

“I haven’t got any official word… I had a feeling that hopefully [Tarantino] was waiting on [the actress who plays] my daughter to grow up a little bit,” Fox explained to NME.

She goes on to suggest her best guess for a casting: “So I went, Zendaya! How hot would that be? And that would probably green light this project. Her and Uma are both very tall, and it would just be kick-butt, and I love her.

“Hopefully now we can put that out, like ‘Tarantino, cast Zendaya!’ And spark his interest to put it on the fast track,” Fox said.

Fox recently starred in the crime thriller Arkansas.

