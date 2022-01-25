Regina King is feeling the love. Last week, The Harder They Fall actress endured one of the most difficult losses of all – the death of her 26-year-old son, Ian Alexander Jr. by suicide.

In the days since King has been spending time with her closest friends and family members as she learns how to move forward following the tragedy. The most recent update we've received on her comes from Vivica A. Fox, who shared that the Ohio native is feeling "okay" at this time on an episode of Cocktails with Queens.

Kevin Mazur/AMA2019/Getty Images

"She said to tell everybody that she's gotten y'all's texts," Fox began. "The outpouring of love, for her, her family, and her son – she appreciates it."

The 57-year-old took a deep breath before letting some tears fall and then wiping her eyes. "It's just hard," she added. "And I just pray that what we do more than anything else for our sons, for our children, COVID and everything has got everybody in a dark spot, and dark place."





Fox then urged everyone to look out for telling signs of distress in the people around them. "If somebody reaches out to you who's just maybe not having a good day or something, stop, take a moment to make sure that they're okay," the Set It Off actress encouraged listeners.

"She's surrounded by so much love, y'all. That's the most beautiful thing, that when I got there, our community..." the South Bend-born star began before the clip cut off.

Keep Regina King and her loved ones in your thoughts at this time. RIP Ian Alexander Jr.

