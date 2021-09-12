Former UFC champion Vitor Belfort defeated legendary boxer Evander Holyfield in the Triller Fight Club main event, Saturday night, at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The TKO came during the first round, just 1 minute, 49 seconds into the match.

Holyfield participated in the fight with just eight days' notice after Oscar De La Hoya tested positive for COVID-19.



Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty Images

“The guy pushed me. The guy’s strong,” Holyfield said after the loss. “I wasn’t hurt … The thing is, it wasn’t no shot that really hurt me real bad. He’s just strong and he gave me a shot and I fell down.”

Overall, Holyfield admitted that he felt it was a sad experience to have the fight end so quickly: "It’s kind of sad. It is what it is."

After the fight, Belfort called out YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul: "Hey Jake Paul, stop running from me. You can be my son. I'm going to put you in my lap. You're going to sleep like a baby."

Former President Donald Trump, who was commentating the event, called Befort a "great patriot."

“You could see right from the beginning, [Holyfield] was not the same fighter," Trump said after the fight. "That left jab was very slow. He’s lost a lot.’’

[Via]