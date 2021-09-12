Vitor Belfort defeated Evander Holyfield by TKO, Saturday night.
Former UFC champion Vitor Belfort defeated legendary boxer Evander Holyfield in the Triller Fight Club main event, Saturday night, at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The TKO came during the first round, just 1 minute, 49 seconds into the match.
Holyfield participated in the fight with just eight days' notice after Oscar De La Hoya tested positive for COVID-19.
Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty Images
“The guy pushed me. The guy’s strong,” Holyfield said after the loss. “I wasn’t hurt … The thing is, it wasn’t no shot that really hurt me real bad. He’s just strong and he gave me a shot and I fell down.”
Overall, Holyfield admitted that he felt it was a sad experience to have the fight end so quickly: "It’s kind of sad. It is what it is."
After the fight, Belfort called out YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul: "Hey Jake Paul, stop running from me. You can be my son. I'm going to put you in my lap. You're going to sleep like a baby."
Former President Donald Trump, who was commentating the event, called Befort a "great patriot."
“You could see right from the beginning, [Holyfield] was not the same fighter," Trump said after the fight. "That left jab was very slow. He’s lost a lot.’’
