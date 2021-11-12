mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Virtual Artist LV4 Teams Up With The Underachievers & Two Fresh For New Banger "Harrison Ford"

Alexander Cole
November 11, 2021 19:59
Harrison Ford
LV4 Feat. The Underachievers
Produced by Two Fresh

LV4 and Two Fresh handle the production while The Underachievers spit bars on the new track "Harrison Ford."


As technology improves and virtual reality becomes more of an everyday use for the average person, it should come as no surprise that the arts would also begin to delve into the virtual space. One record label that is looking to make it their entire business model is Spirit Bomb, which boasts an impressive roster of virtual artists, including LV4, who has received a massive following on TikTok.

After releasing a song called "Run It" with Mr. Carmack, LV4 is back with a brand new track that features The Underachievers, as well as some co-production with Two Fresh. The song is called "Harrison Ford" and it contains some hypnotic and experimental hip-hop production that will have you paying attention to what LV4 has to offer. As for The Underachievers, they provide some dope bars on this track and they complement the production quite nicely.

Working with a virtual artist was certainly a new experience for The Underachievers although as they explained, it was a very fun process. "We've never worked with a robot before - but once we heard the beat it was an easy session," they said. "Song came out the fire." Two Fresh echoed those sentiments, stating "Working with LV4 was inspiring, never thought a robot could have swag, it was different but incredible."

You can check out the brand new track, down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

N****s talking looking silly
Shorty said she feel me
I might take her from you n**** I don't fight over no bitties
But I'm still with getting down
Two-piece hit the clown

