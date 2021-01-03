Virginia state Sen. Ben Chafin Jr. has died from COVID-19 complications, his office announced Saturday. He was 60-years-old.

Joshua Roberts / Getty Images

"State Senator Augustus Benton (Ben) Chafin, Jr., a native son of Russell County located in Southwest Virginia, passed away on January 1, 2021 from Covid-19 complications," the statement said.

Chafin Jr. joined the Senate in 2014. He grew up in southwest Virginia and worked as a cattle farmer and lawyer prior to his time in office.

The statement sent out by his office described him as "a strong supporter of the Second Amendment, economic development and health care coverage for hundreds of thousands of low-income Virginians."

"He advocated jobs in his district, particularly in the coalfields where the decline of coal has devastated local economies," the statement continued.

Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam commented on his passing and order that the state flag fly at half-staff:

I knew Ben as a lawmaker, an attorney, a banker, and a farmer raising beef cattle in Moccasin Valley, working the land just as generations of his family had done before him. He loved the outdoors, and he loved serving people even more. He pushed hard to bring jobs and investment to his district, and I will always be grateful for his courageous vote to expand health care for people who need it.

