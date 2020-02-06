Virgil Abloh's brand Off-White and sportswear giant Nike have been frequent collaborators over the last few years and it doesn't look like they will be stopping anytime soon. As of right now, many in the fashion world are in New York for fashion week. Yesterday, Nike hosted a forum where they showed off a plethora of new sneakers, including the Tokyo 2020 collection. In addition to their Olympic range, Nike unveiled a brand new Off-White collab with an interesting aesthetic.

As you can see from the Instagram post below, the shoe is a chunky runner with a black upper and green highlights. At first, the name of this shoe was unknown until Abloh confirmed it's called the Rubber Dunk, according to Sole Collector.

For now, there is no release information in regards to the Off-White x Nike Air Rubber Dunk. Many are expecting this shoe to drop in the summer although nothing has been confirmed. With this in mind, be sure to stay tuned for details as we will bring them to you as quickly as possible.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of this sneaker and whether or not you would cop it once it drops.