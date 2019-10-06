If there is one name that has been repeated countless times in relation to the fashion industry over the last few years, it's Virgil Abloh. For those who don't know, Virgil is the man behind the infamous Off-White streetwear brand and since then, he has made his way over the Louis Vuitton where he's been working a creative director. Abloh has been doing some incredible things and has been given the chance to collaborate with some of the most iconic brands in the world.

One of Abloh's biggest undertakings has been with the furniture store Ikea where he has come through with some collections. Abloh has yet another collection on the way with the Swedish chain and this time it is being called "MARKERAD." This drop is supposed to be released in the United States on November 1st. According to HighSnobiety, the collection includes a low pile MARKERAD Rug, high pile MARKERAD Rug, shopping bags, and backlit artwork which channels the Mona Lisa.

Prices for these pieces range from $99 USD to $249 USD. Let us know what you think of the collection after peeping some of the photos found below.

Image via IKEA

Image via IKEA

Image via IKEA

Image via IKEA