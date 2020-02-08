Every quarter, Lyst comes through with an index on some of the hottest brands and products on the market. Over the past year, Virgil Abloh's Off-White has been at the top of this list and once again, the brand came out on top in the fourth quarter of 2019. Yes, that's right, Off-White is the hottest brand in the entire world now which is pretty interesting considering it's relatively new compared to some of the other staples on the list.

For instance, Gucci and Balenciaga were second and third respectively while Moncler ended up in fourth. Rounding out the top five was Versace. The rest of the top includes Fendi, Prada, Valentino, Saint Laurent, and even Burberry. The entire list includes 20 brands including staples such as Nike, Stone Island, Givenchy, and even Yeezy.

Abloh's performance on this list shouldn't be too surprising when you consider everything he has been able to do with Louis Vuitton. His efforts with other companies have put more eyeballs on off-white which has become the preferred high fashion brand amongst young people throughout the world. Based on these results, it's clear some of the older brands have a lot of catching up to do.

What do you think of these latest results? Let us know in the comments below.