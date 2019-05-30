Off-White's Virgil Abloh and Nike have been a dynamic duo over the last two years and it doesn't look like their collaborative ways will stop anytime soon. Yesterday, Abloh took to Instagram where he teased some images of a NikeLab Chicago project called the Re-Creation Center. Today, Nike revealed what the entire project will entail, as well as Abloh's involvement in it all.

The Re-Creation Center is located at 673 N Michigan Ave and will serve as a creative space for those in the community. Abloh will also be curating various workshops with some of the creatives within the Chicago community. Nike fans will also be happy to know that exclusive products will be dropping at the Center on occasion. According to Sole Collector, ten creatives from Chicago will get the chance to participate in an eight-week mentorship program spearheaded by Virgil himself.

Image via Nike

"It’s a way to contribute to the local creative community," Abloh explained. "I see it as a place to experiment under the context of sport and creativity."

This space will also play host to some popular Nike sneakers such as the Air Force 1 and even some hyped up releases. If you're looking to check out the Re-Creation center, it will be open from May 31st to July 28th of this year.

Image via Nike