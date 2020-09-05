Virgil Abloh is easily one of the biggest names in the world when it comes to fashion and as a result, he has been able to collaborate with numerous different brands. Nike, Louis Vuitton, and even Ikea are some of the entities he has worked with in the past, and fans are always excited to see exactly what he is going to come up with next. His aesthetic has been engrained into the minds of many and moving forward, he will be sharing his design philosophy with the good folks over at Mercedes Benz.

Just a few weeks ago, we reported that he would be collaborating with the car company although it wasn't clear to what extent this collaboration was going to take place. Thanks to A$AP Nast, it appears as though we have just a bit more information. Recently, Nast took to Instagram with a picture of some white, red, and blue racing gloves that were gifted to him. As you can see, the gloves contain Mercedes branding, and in the post, Nast makes sure to confirm these were gifted to him by Virgil himself. It appears as though only 22 pairs of these gloves were made.

With this post in mind, perhaps we could expect some racing suits from Abloh and Mercedes, in the future. Either way, we will always be sure to bring you all of the latest updates, so keep it locked to HNHH.