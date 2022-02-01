Prior to his tragic passing, Virgil Abloh was working on a collection of Louis Vuitton Nike Air Force 1 Lows. This is a special year for the iconic Nike silhouette as the shoe is now turning 40 years old. With that said, Abloh decided to create 47 unique LV x Air Force 1s that were eventually distributed to friends and family. Now, 200 pairs of the classic brown Louis Vuitton colorway, seen below, have been put up for auction through Sotheby's, and collectors have been putting in some massive bids for each pair.

The most expensive shoe so far is Lot 178 which currently has a highest bid of $90,000. It is a pretty incredible number to attach to the shoe, although for many, these are significant enough to warrant such a steep price. The lucky winner of the auction will also get these sneakers placed in an orange LV pilot case, which certainly adds to the value here. Not to mention, all the proceeds will go to The Virgil Abloh “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund which will help black designers get the education they want.

There are just over seven days left in the auction, so if you're interested in placing a bid, or simply admiring the kicks, you can check that all out over at Sotheby's website. In the meantime, let us know what you think of the shoes, in the comments down below.

