Virgil Abloh had an immense impact on the fashion world as his designs completely changed the way some approached fashion and streetwear. He was able to turn streetwear into high fashion, and it's a trend that has continued over the last half-decade. Unfortunately, Virgil passed away over the weekend at the age of 41 following a very private battle with cancer. News of his passing came as a huge shock to many, and even on Tuesday, his loved ones are still issuing tributes.

As it turns out, Abloh is set to receive another huge honor this week, as tomorrow, December 1st, the city of Rockford, Illinois will declare Wednesday as Virgil Abloh Day. Abloh's hometown is in Rockford, and as TMZ reported, the city felt as though the honor was only right.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Qatar Museums

Abloh's family has been told about this new initiative and as the reports state, they are very happy that Virgil will be recognized in such a way. After all, he is one of the biggest influences out there when it comes to contemporary fashion, and his legacy will always live on through brands like Off-White and Louis Vuitton.

In the past few days, the likes of Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Drake, DJ Khaled, PJ Tucker, and more have all paid tribute to Virgil, which just goes to show how much of an important figure he truly was.

