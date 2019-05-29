Virgil Abloh and his signature streetwear brand Off-White have received a ton of hype over the past few years which ultimately reached its peak during the incredible "The Ten" collaboration with Nike. Virgil has remained with Nike ever since and continues to work on projects with them. It appears as though yet another project is on the way as an interesting installation appeared at Abloh's Alma Mater recently. Abloh used to go to the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago and a glass enclosure filled with socks was found at the S.R. Crown Hall.

On the outside of the glass, the words "NikeLab Chicago" are written and it looks like the event itself is being called the Re-Creation Center. It also says that the event will be open to the community as of May 31st of this year, although there are no further details.

Abloh took to his Instagram story to post a couple of pictures of the installation which pretty well confirms his involvement in the whole things. In the next few days, there should be more details regarding the event so stay tuned as we'll be sure to report on the fresh information.

What do you think Virgil and Nike are cooking up here?