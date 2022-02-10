A 200 pair collection of Virgil Abloh designed Louis Vuitton and Nike Air Force 1 sneakers have sold at auction for $25M. Luxury marketplace Sotheby's confirmed the grand total of its online auction, which ran from January 26 to February 8. Just one pair sold for $350K.

With each bid starting at $2K, Sotheby’s had no idea that the sales figures would outperform their expectations. Sotheby’s initially predicted that each pair would sell for between $5K and $15K. On average, each pair sold for more than $100K with the cheapest pair selling for over $75K.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The $350K pair was a part of Louis Vuitton’s 2022 spring-summer men’s collection. The special edition sneaker is laced in calf leather and includes both Nike’s swoosh and Louis Vuitton’s monogram and damier motifs. Celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1, the special edition shoe is the perfect addition to any sneakerhead’s collection.

Giving back, the proceeds from the sale will help fund a scholarship created by Abloh that supports aspiring Black designers.

A true fashion pioneer that took the sneaker game by storm, Virgil Abloh successfully introduced streetwear to high fashion. Founding his fashion brand Off-White in 2013, Abloh made his mark in the world of fashion. Abloh was the first Black American to be named a creative director of a top French fashion house, Louis Vuitton.

Unfortunately, Abloh passed away at the age of 41 last November after succumbing to cancer. The designer privately battled cardiac angiosarcoma for two years before his death. He was mourned by thousands including the likes of Kanye West and Frank Ocean.

