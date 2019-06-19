Virgil Abloh's signature brand Off-White is one of the biggest entities in streetwear right now and since 2017, Abloh and Off-White have been partnered with Nike for some pretty incredible collaborations. "The Ten" collection from November of 2017 remains one of the best Nike collaborations of all-time and as we delve deeper into 2019, it appears as though the two have no plans to slow down their working relationship.

The latest Off-White x Nike shoe was the Air Force 1 Low "MCA" which is characterized by its blue upper, silver swoosh, and red hang tag. As is the case with most Off-White shoes, they were extremely limited and not many people were able to get their hands on them. Abloh had some interesting advice for those people in a recent interview with Complex.

Image via Nike

In the piece, it states that Abloh tells consumers to "go to Foot Locker to buy a general release pair, paint them blue, put a Home Depot hangtag on them, and call them 'one-of-ones.'"

Abloh's Nike shoes have an inherent foundation in customization so his advice makes a lot of sense. Regardless, there is a big difference between customizing a shoe and getting the real thing but you have to appreciate Virgil's boldness here. At the end of the day, who can and can't buy his shoes isn't exactly his problem so if you feel like his comments are dismissive, try not to be too offended.