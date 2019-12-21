Virgil Abloh is one of the most important names in all of fashion and streetwear right now. Abloh became a household name thanks to his work with Kanye West and what he was able to accomplish with his signature brand Off-White. Virgil is also working for Louis Vuitton which means he has a ton of credibility when it comes to matters pertaining to the fashion world. During a recent interview with Dazed, Abloh made a bold claim about streetwear and how it could be on a downward trajectory.

“I would definitely say it’s gonna die, you know?” Abloh said. “Like, its time will be up. In my mind, how many more T-shirts can we own, how many more hoodies, how many sneakers?”

Brian Ach/Getty Images for Something in the Water

Virgil went on to say that vintage clothes are the new wave and that fashion will reach a point where people won't want to buy anything new. They will be so obsessed with their own nostalgia that they will end up craving an outfit that represents their past style, as opposed to future style.

“I think that like we’re gonna hit this like, really awesome state of expressing your knowledge and personal style with vintage,” Abloh explained. “There are so many clothes that are cool that are in vintage shops and it’s just about wearing them. I think that fashion is gonna go away from buying a boxfresh something; it’ll be like, ‘Hey I’m gonna go into my archive.'”

