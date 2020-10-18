Virgil Abloh just launched a new digital platform in the hopes that its resources will guide young creatives who are just starting out in the fashion world.

"Below please find a resource center for brands in their earliest phases," Abloh's website reads. "This resource was born as I was working to summarize answers to all my most frequently asked questions. The goal of this resource is to uplift more than a few. I will continue to open doors for those that come from the fringe and help them be awarded opportunities usually left for the center."

Users can access instructional videos for an in-depth "step-by-step guide to building their brand," with advice on finding mentors, how to obtain a trademark, how to learn to use Adobe Creative Cloud, and much more, covering both the business and practical parts of the fashion industry.

"This continued commitment is supported by the 'Post-Modern' Scholarship foundation, with its mission statement being to supply black students an education in fashion via fundraising and mentorship in partnership with the Fashion Scholarship Foundation," Abloh's website continued.

Abloh pledged to continue updating the website with more and more helpful information and necessary sources.

You can get put on to Virgil Abloh's FREE-GAME here and start learning more about how to finally get that brand you always wanted to start off the ground.