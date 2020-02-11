Virgil Abloh's signature brand Off-White is currently doing big things in the fashion industry. The imprint continues to be one of the most popular fashion labels in the entire world and fans are continuously blown away by his new designs. Over the past few years, Abloh has received a ton of recognition and this has turned into some dope collaborations. In 2017, Abloh came through with the "The Ten" collection with Nike and in 2020, he is continuing his efforts with the Beaverton brand.

One of those efforts is the Off-White x Air Jordan 5 which is slated to release on Saturday, February 15th. This sneaker has customizable qualities to it, including a translucent hole on the side that can be cut out. In the video below, Abloh explains what he hopes sneakerheads do with this shoe as he had some ambitious ideas in mind.

"The original design intention was inspired by the fact these shoes via Michael Jordan himself were originally energized with a touch of “unrealness," Abloh said. "In order to live up to my own expectations my take on them needed some surrealism embedded within the transaction of owning a pair just the same. This video does the rest of the long talking. Proceed with caution."

Let us know in the comments below if you plan on copping these or if they're a skip for you.