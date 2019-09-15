Virgil Abloh is one of the biggest names in fashion right now and over the past few months, he has been hit with some lawsuits over a wide variety of reasons. One of the more bizarre lawsuits he is battling right now involves a company called OFFWHITE which is, of course, similarly-named to his Off-White fashion imprint. The OFFWHITE brand says they were created in the 1990s and are a marketing firm of sorts. According to their lawsuit, they have hit Abloh with multiple cease and desists, saying he is violating their copyright.

In a new report from BOSSIP, newly-filed documents reveal how Abloh and his legal team are trying to get this case completely thrown out of court. Abloh's main argument is that the two companies do wildly different things and can't be mistaken for each other. In fact, Abloh seems to think the company just wants to make money off of his newfound success.

“The sheer implausibility of Plaintiff’s infringement claim dooms it from the start. No one is or could be likely to confuse Defendant’s jackets, sweatshirts, and other streetwear apparel, or its retail stores, with Plaintiff’s business-to-business marketing consulting services," the documents read.

Stay tuned for updates on this case as we will be sure to bring them to you. Let us know in the comments below whose side you're on.