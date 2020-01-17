Virgil Abloh has been doing some phenomenal work with his Off-White brand and he has also been revolutionizing the way we see fashion thanks to his designs with Louis Vuitton. For two and a half years now, Virgil has been working with Nike to create some dope Off-White x Nike shoes. What makes Virgil's collabs so unique is the fact that he takes classic silhouettes and turns them into DIY creations that build on the success of the classics. One of the sneakers he has seen quite a bit of success with is the Nike Air Force 1 Low.

Last year, Virgil dropped the MOMA Air Force 1 Low which featured an overall blue aesthetic with a silver Nike swoosh. Abloh is currently in France for Paris Fashion Week and the designer was spotted with yet another new Off-White x Air force 1 Low colorway, This time, Abloh keeps the blue upper and silver swoosh but adds a pitch-black midsole. There is also a dual-lacing system which is something fans may recognize from the recent Dunk Low collab.

For now, there is no other information related to this colorway so stay tuned as we will be sure to provide you with updates as soon as they become available.