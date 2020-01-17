Viral Sensation ZaZa Picks Between Nicki Minaj & Cardi B In Kid's Edition Of "This Or That"

ZaZa is the most adorable little girl on the planet.

Four-year-old viral sensation ZaZa became everybody's favorite little kid after she uploaded a video of herself dancing and singing along to ScHoolboy Q's record "Water." Alongside her other video content, ZaZa is prepping herself for a promising career as a rapper, releasing a few songs and showing off her adorable dance moves along the way. She opened the public's eyes through her recent appearance on The Ellen Show and she's about to pave her way into your heart all over again.

On the first-ever kids' edition of This Or That, ZaZa reluctantly chose between some delicious food items, her favorite female rappers, and more at our offices. She started off the episode by singing along to one of her records, dancing and just being carefree. Her first line of questioning involved a choice between mac 'n' cheese and chicken nuggets, to which she surprisingly selected the former. Following her obvious preference for snacktime over naptime, ZaZa went off about how much she rathers popsicles over ice cream. "POPSICLES!!!!! Strawberry-Blueberry," she said, detailing her favorite flavor concoction. "You just mix it up and it tastes so goooooood!"

Not all questions were food-related though. We also asked the four-year-old about who she thinks is currently running the rap game between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B and she chose the Queen to reign supreme. Finally, she went for the "Woah" dance over the "Milly Rock," hitting the move in a manner you just need to see.

Watch the video above and put a smile on your face.