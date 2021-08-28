The dangerous #milkcratechallenge is taking social media by storm one viral video at a time. It's quickly caught traction after those who dare try and scale the shaky pyramid of stacked milk crates often end up painfully falling flat on their face.



Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Many of these videos shared on Tiktok are now banned from the platform in order to discourage potentially lethal behavior. A TikTok representative told TechCrunch, “TikTok prohibits content that promotes or glorifies dangerous acts, and we remove videos and redirect searches to our Community Guidelines to discourage such content. We encourage everyone to exercise caution in their behavior whether online or off.”

Searching “cratechallenge” on the app brings the message, reading, “This phrase may be associated with behavior or content that violates our guidelines. Promoting a safe and positive experience is Tiktok’s top priority.” Users are still finding loopholes to the ban, tagging videos with misspellings such as “milk craate” or “milk cratee” to avoid the ban. However, said videos are still subject to deletion.

A few celebrities have gotten in on the fun before the ban was placed. Blueface and DDG were able to successfully make it up and down the pyramid while YK Osiris got clowned for his rough landing. Rick Rosstraded in the towering milk crates for a tiny stack of wine cases. While the game took a stab at the trend, Snoop Dogg was searching for the creator of the movement.

Who do you think will take on the challenge next?

