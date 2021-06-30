Viral Hitmaker YN Jay Releases New Project "Coochie Chronicles"

The man behind Coochie Man, Coochie Land, "Coochie," "Coochie World," and "Coochie Scout" has officially returned with a new mixtape. Flint, Michigan's most charismatic rising rapper YN Jay has come through with his latest full-length effort called Coochie Chronicles, bringing his fanbase to his weird world.

Off the strength of his viral hit single "Triple S," which was recently remixed by Coi Leray, YN Jay is back with fifteen new songs, including features from Louie Ray and Rio Da Yung OG. Production was handled largely by Enrgy Beats, Marc Boomin, and others.

With unconventional flows and punchlines that will catch you by surprise, YN Jay has yet another coochie-inspired project for the masses to enjoy. What do you think of the new project?

Tracklist:

1. Summer Time

2. Triple S (Remix) [feat. Coi Leray]

3. Oxyyyyy

4. Ashtray

5. Better Days

6. Slow Motion

7. Nasty

8. Don't Wake Me Up

9. Mix The Yeahhhhh

10. Distrokid (feat. Rio Da Yung OG & Louie Ray)

11. 72 Hours

12. Immaculate

13. Rock The Boat

14. Triple S

15. Coochie (feat. Louie Ray)