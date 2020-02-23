A video of 9-year-old Quaden Bayles went viral this week, where he can be seen saying to the camera, "Give me a knife, I want to kill myself."

Jason McCawley / Getty Images

Bayles suffers from dwarfism and struggles with bullying at school, according to CNN.

His mother, Yarraka Bayles, posted the video on social media in order to raise awareness for bullying where it gained tremendous traction.

"This is what bullying does," she can be heard saying. "Can you please educate your children, your families, your friends?"

As of Friday, the video had been seen over 16 million times. Comedian Brad Williams set up a Go-Fund-Me page which has raised over $465,000, as of Sunday morning.

"This isn't just for Quaden, this is for anyone who has been bullied in their lives and told they weren't good enough," Williams said on the fundraising page. "Let's show Quaden and others that there is good in the world and they are worthy of it."

Williams says he plans on sending Quaden and his mother to Disneyland with the money. With any excess, which there appears to be a lot of, he says, "After all the flights, hotel, tickets, and food is paid for, any excess money will be donated to anti-bullying/anti-abuse charities"

A number of celebrities have shown support for Quaden on social media, including Hugh Jackman who posted a video on Twitter saying, "Quaden, you are stronger than you know, mate. Everyone, let's just please be kind to each other. Bullying is not OK, period."