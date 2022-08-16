Viola Davis has been cast to play Dr. Volumnia Gaul in the upcoming Hunger Gamesprequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Gaul is the head gamemaker of the 10th annual Hunger Games.

Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Josh Andrés Rivera, Peter Dinklage, and Hunter Schafer have also been cast in the film.

Francis Lawrence, who directed the first three entries in the franchise, has signed on to return behind the camera for the new film. Speaking about Davis' character, Lawrence described her as "the games’ most commanding figure."



“Dr. Gaul is as cruel as she is creative and as fearsome as she is formidable. Snow’s savvy as a political operator develops in no small part due to his experiences with her as the games’ most commanding figure,” said Lawrence, according to The Hollywood reporter.

Franchise producer Nina Jacobson added: “From the beginning, Viola has been our dream for Dr. Gaul because of the finely layered intelligence and emotion she brings to every role. A brilliant and eccentric strategist, Gaul is instrumental in shaping a young Coriolanus Snow into the man he will become. We are incredibly fortunate to have an actor with Viola’s extraordinary range and presence to play this pivotal role.”

“The Hunger Games films have always been elevated by their exceptional casting, and we are thrilled to be continuing that tradition with Viola Davis as Volumnia Gaul. Her formidable and powerful presence will add layers of complexity and menace to this story,” said Lionsgate motion picture group president Nathan Kahane.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is due to hit theaters on November 17, 2023. Before then, Davis will also make an appearance in the upcoming film, Black Adam, this fall.

