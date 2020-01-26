Yesterday, Byte, the spiritual successor to Vine, officially launched on iOS and Andriod.

"Dear friends, today we’re bringing back 6-second looping videos and a new community for people who love them. It’s called byte and it’s both familiar and new. We hope it’ll resonate with people who feel something’s been missing," the company announced on Twitter. "You know the drill: upload from your camera roll or use the byte camera to capture stuff. there are lots of ways to find new personalities and moments. Explore what the community is watching and loving, view posts handpicked by our editors, or browse on your own."

The application was announced two years ago by Vine co-founder Dom Hofmann. The app operates under, essentially, the same premise as Vine: Users upload videos set a maximum of six-seconds in length. This time around, however, creators will have direct monetization on the content they upload, a missing element from rival Tik-Tok.

"Very soon, we'll introduce a pilot version of our partner program which we will use to pay creators. Byte celebrates creativity and community, and compensating creators is one important way we can support both. Stay tuned for more info," the company explained on Twitter.

You can download Byte for yourself here.