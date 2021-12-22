Former NFL star Vincent Jackson passed away at the age of 38 this past year in February. It was a truly tragic loss that had many football fans in shock. After Jackson had gone missing, his family asked authorities to go looking for him, and eventually, they found him in a hotel room where he had been dead for a few hours. It was a truly sad loss, and since that time, the family has been searching for answers.

Just last week, Jackson's wife revealed that he actually had Stage 2 CTE. Of course, CTE is no joke and it has claimed the lives of various football players. According to TMZ, the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner did an autopsy on Jackson, and today, the official cause of death was revealed.

Jackson died of natural causes brought on by chronic alcoholism. Alcohol abuse can put tremendous strain on your system, and unfortunately, it ultimately led to Jackson's death. This is something we have seen a lot of when it comes to players suffering from CTE, and it is tragic to see yet another athlete succumb to such a terrible brain disease.

Our thoughts go out to Jackson's entire family during this difficult time.

