Vince Vaughn says he is not a fan of Donald Trump, despite a video surfacing of the two fraternizing at a college football game earlier this year. Vaughn defended his right to be cordial with people with whom he disagrees.

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

“In my career, I’ve met a lot of politicians who I’ve always been cordial to; I’ve met Nancy Pelosi and was cordial to her as well,” he told the Los Angeles Times in an interview earlier this week.

He went on to explain how he met Democratic strategist James Carville, who had a cameo in Old School. “It was the only time I’ve ever met him. We said hello. He was very personable. I didn’t get into policies.”

“I think people are more charged than ever about these things,” he continues. “But I don’t think most people take that stuff as seriously as the small percentage that’s making noise about it. I was raised with the idea that you could have different likes and beliefs and you should respect and defend that in other people, not shout it down. The people you disagree with the most, you should stand up for their right to do that.”

Other celebrities have faced controversy for associating with polarizing politicians. Ellen DeGeneres, for instance, faced criticism for attending a Cowboys game with George W. Bush.

