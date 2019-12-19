Vince Staples Surprises Fans With New Track "Hell Bound (Ad 01)"

North Long Beach rapper Vince Staples does things unlike anybody else in the game. When he releases a new track, he rarely gives advance notice. Lately, he's been following up from FM! with a few singles dropped via his video series, The Vince Staples Show. Debuting the program this summer, we've only been lucky enough to witness a few episodes thus far but Staples is still gifting fans with new material every here and there. Out of the blue, he decided to drop a new song, uploading it to streaming services today.

"Hell Bound (Ad 01)" is a short offering, lasting just over two-minutes-long. Production is handled by LeKen Taylor, who has been working closely with the rapper on his recent releases. Listen to the catchy new song below and let us know if you're feeling it.

Quotable Lyrics:

Man down, white sheets, yellow tint

That's what you get for trying to hesitate

My homies go so hard they medicate

We never making it to heaven's gates