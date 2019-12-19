mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Vince Staples Surprises Fans With New Track "Hell Bound (Ad 01)"

Alex Zidel
December 19, 2019 14:07
Vince Staples warns us all that "it's going down" in his new single.


North Long Beach rapper Vince Staples does things unlike anybody else in the game. When he releases a new track, he rarely gives advance notice. Lately, he's been following up from FM! with a few singles dropped via his video series, The Vince Staples ShowDebuting the program this summer, we've only been lucky enough to witness a few episodes thus far but Staples is still gifting fans with new material every here and there. Out of the blue, he decided to drop a new song, uploading it to streaming services today.

"Hell Bound (Ad 01)" is a short offering, lasting just over two-minutes-long. Production is handled by LeKen Taylor, who has been working closely with the rapper on his recent releases. Listen to the catchy new song below and let us know if you're feeling it.

Quotable Lyrics:

Man down, white sheets, yellow tint
That's what you get for trying to hesitate
My homies go so hard they medicate
We never making it to heaven's gates

