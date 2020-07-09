The proposed battle between T.I. and 50 Cent has got everyone hoping an announcement from the Verzuz organizers, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, is on the horizon. As we wait to see if the challenge actually takes place, people are theorizing who they believe would win. With the majority of fans taking 50 Cent over Tip on social media, Vince Staples just had to speak up and remind everybody that the King of the South didn't just get that moniker for no reason -- he earned it. In fact, Vince believes that Atlanta, Tip's hometown, yields the greatest rappers ever.

Sparking debate on Twitter, the North Long Beach rapper claimed that Atlanta is the premier breeding ground for rap.

"Y’all just be talking to fit in T.I. got a plethora of bangers," he said. "Atlanta got the best rappers ever and it’s not even close."

As people argued that zones like New York have birthed more legendary spitters, Vince explained why he hold ATL so high on his list.

"It’s ten billion rappers from Atlanta and they all got a classic song and unique outfits. They probably got more outfits than they got songs," he added.

He even winded up pulling a few jokes.

"That SahBabii just dropped go educate yourself on Atlanta. Martin Luther King was from Atlanta and the flow was crazy. Stop talking to me," said Vince.

Do you agree that Atlanta produces the best rappers of all-time? Sound off in the comments.