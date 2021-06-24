Vince Staples is releasing a graphic novel titled Limbo Beach, in collaboration with Bryan Edward Hill, Chris Robinson, and Buster Mood. The novel is expected to release later this year.

“Limbo Beach is the story of lost children fighting to regain their stolen youth,” Staples said in a statement. “It takes place in a world similar to the one that we all live in, where we are shaped by our experiences and those around us. I appreciate the opportunity to create these stories in a way that I never have before. Hopefully it is the first of many.”



Jerod Harris / Getty Images

The novel is currently available for preorder through Z2 Comics. There are multiple versions available including hard and soft cover copies of the standard edition as well as deluxe and super deluxe editions.

"Join fan-favorite rapper Vince Staples, Bryan Edward Hill (Batman & the Outsiders; Titans), Chris Robinson (Children of the Atom), and Buster Moody (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) on an adventure into the mysterious Limbo Beach, an island theme park ruled by adolescents with unique abilities!" a synopsis from Z2 Comics reads. "Follow the newest member of the Wunderlosts, a band of misfit teenage raiders, on a journey to discover the truth about the park—and himself—in a tale that is equal parts Lord of the Flies and The Warriors."

Staples' upcoming album, Law of Averages, is due out on July 9. The California rapper released the titular first single from the project, earlier this month.

A date for Limbo Beach has not been confirmed, but it is expected to release sometime in December 2021.

