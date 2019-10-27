Kanye West's new album dropped on Friday to mixed reception. Jesus Is King is very much focused on religion with Kanye delivering some serious gospel influences across the project. However, much like the rest of Kanye's projects, the rollout for the project becomes just as equally important as the body of work he delivers. Kanye's newfound devotion to the church and to God is apparent in the new project as well in the way he's moving forward with his career.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Some might feel a way about Kanye's Christianity taking ahold of his creativity in a way but Vince Staples and ScHoolboy Q have an open appreciation for it. Vince took to Twitter where he revealed his thoughts on 'Ye's love for Christ. "I appreciate Kanye's love for Christ cause thats how I feel about Crippin," he wrote on Twitter. ScHoolboy Q later quoted the tweet and wrote, "On God."

Kanye's commitment to God was apparently very evident during the recording process of the album. During his recent interview with Zane Lowe, he dished out a few details surrounding the project including the type of demands he asked from the people working on the project. He admitted that he requested that people working on the album refrain from having premarital sex. Hopefully, those people were well-compensated for the sacrifices they made in the name of Yeezus.