Opinions about Drake's Honestly, Nevermind are still rolling in from across the internet as the world digests the 14-track surprise project, loaded with EDM and dance-inspired songs that not everyone was immediately a fan of. On a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, 28-year-old Vince Staples offered his opinion, comparing Drizzy's latest to his 2017 release, Big Fish Theory.

"You think Drake putting out a dance album gets us closer to the elimination of rap music as a whole?" the host asked the rapper around the 1:57:00 mark of the episode. "I did that in 2017, n*ggas was on me," Staples quickly responded.

"That Big Fish Theory, n*ggas was mad at that, 'What's up with this n*gga?'" he imitated his haters at the time before going on to describe Champagne Papi's seventh studio album as something that's very "visual" to him, adding that artists correlate with certain images in his brain, such as Michael Jackson and the moonwalk.

"So when you think about where music is heading, everything is Instagram," the Compton native explained. "Everything looks the same, everything moves the same, everyone dresses the same, everyone talks the same. So the genre shit is gonna have to go out the window eventually."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

He added, "It’s too hard to separate culture because the internet is kinda pushing everything in the same little bubble."

Drake has been in full celebration mode since dropping off the controversial project (which is expected to debut at No. 1) on Friday. Over the weekend, he and DJ Khaled were spotted tearing up a variety of hot spots in Miami – read more about that here, and check out the full episode of The Joe Budden Podcast featuring Vince Staples below.

